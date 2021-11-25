November 25, 2021

Gambia: A report on the abuses during the Jammeh period in Gambia has been submitted to President Pharaoh.

Former President Yayha Jammeh is involved in the report.

The final report of an investigation into alleged human rights abuses during the 22 – year rule of former Iron Man Yahya Jammeh in Gambia was handed over to President Adama Pharaoh today.

There was a delay in releasing the report as some sections were not completed.

The President has one month to review the speech, then submit copies to the National Assembly and the Secretary-General of the United Nations to make the summary public.

