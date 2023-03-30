March 30, 2023

Gaza Finance City at the pinnacle of Africa's financial hubs

According to the Global Financial Centers Index (GFCI) document, the financial center of the kingdom’s economic capital, Casablanca Finance City, ranks first in Africa and 57th in the world.

In the same vein, Casablanca Financial Center has lost 3 places, i.e. 32 points, compared to the previous ranking, its score has now risen to 642 points.

According to the same assessment, “in Africa and the Middle East, the results are fairly balanced, with the best performing centers generally falling behind in the index, while the lowest performing centers are improving”. Also, “Dubai and Abu Dhabi top the rankings in the region, while Casablanca retains the top spot in Africa”.

However, Mauritius and Riyadh have moved up 10 or more places in the rankings. In this region (MENA and Africa), Casablanca Finance City ranks 4th, following Dubai (22nd globally), Abu Dhabi (35th) and Tel Aviv (53rd).

The financial center of the Kingdom’s economic capital is therefore described as one of the 15 best centers in terms of reputation, ahead of New York and behind London.

On the other hand, for FinTech rankings and ratings, Casablanca Finance City ranks 87th out of 114 financial centers, with 602 points, up 4 places compared to last year.

