Genie is strengthening its sales and support team in Europe

Genie Europe has announced two new appointments to its UK sales team and European parts and support operations.

Genie has appointed Karen Bessant as Regional Sales Manager – UK South, working with key accounts in the region.

Sales and Support Manager Andrew Kendrick said: “We are delighted to have Karen join our team and her experience in the equipment industry will help us expand our business reach in the UK. »

Genie has promoted Dominique Luix to director of parts and support for Europe, Africa, Middle East and India.

Terex joined Geni in 2018 as Regional Parts Manager for Central, Eastern, Southeast and Southern Europe, Russia, Ukraine, Middle East and Africa, after serving as Logistics Partner for Terex, Ceva, Terex Cranes and Geni platforms. Before that, he was a professional athlete and was fluent in seven languages. In his new role, he will continue to work with Jeff Hughes, global vice president of sales and marketing, based in the Netherlands.