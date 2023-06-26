German public prosecutor’s office admits to wiretapping environmental activists, outcry in country

The German public prosecutor’s office admitted on Sunday to wiretapping environmentalists from the group Let’s Generation.The last generation“), information that caused a stir in the country. The action was ordered as part of an investigation into the suspicions of members of the committee “Established or supported a criminal organization“said a spokesman for the Munich Public Prosecutor’s Office (South).

Activists in the group, who are known to stick their hands on tarred roads to draw attention to the climate crisis, called the advocacy action.Ridiculous“. Conversations between members of the group and journalists who questioned them were part of the monitored calls, the prosecutor admitted. Although the journalists themselves were not targeted, they were “The victims of these activities are due to calls made through monitored phone numbers” said the spokesperson.

The Süddeutsche Zeitung newspaper revealed the operation on Saturday, which began in October 2022 and included monitoring emails, voicemail accounts and recording GPS data from cellphones. “We protest with our name and face, publish our plans and accept legal consequencesLetzte Generation wrote on Twitter. “Nevertheless, the Bavarian LKA (police) recording phone calls, e-mails (…) is nonsense.Dietmar Bartsch, parliamentary leader of the far-left opposition Linge Party, called the surveillance “Totally inappropriate».

During their investigation, police raided the homes of several Letzte Generation activists in May. Both bank accounts were seized. The Let’s Stay Generation, whose actions have, among other things, delayed flights and blocked road traffic, divides public opinion with its tactics.