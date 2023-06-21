Ghana: AfDB Funds Takoradi Port

(ABIDJAN, Côte d’Ivoire, June 21, 2023) — The Board of Directors of the African Development Bank (http://www.AfDB.org) approved a $23.04 million loan to Prime Meridian Taxes Acetco Limited (PMD) to co-finance the construction of a modern floating ship repair facility at Dakoradi Port in western Ghana.

The loan is to enable the company to design, construct, operate and maintain a world-class ship repair and maintenance facility in the Gulf of Guinea under a 25-year concession granted to the company by the Ghana Ports and Harbors Authority.

At a cost of $137 million, the project includes the construction of a 200-metre jetty, the dredging of 300,000 cubic meters of rock in the port basin and the purchase and installation of a wharf with a lifting capacity of 13,500 tonnes. . Offices, a warehouse, machine shops for steel and pipe fabrication, electrical work, sandblasting and painting and equipment maintenance are also planned.

The board authorized the syndication to provide up to $11 million in additional financing on a “best efforts” basis.

“Ship repair and maintenance is an underserved market on the continent,” said Mike Salao, director of infrastructure, cities and urban development at the African Development Bank. Investing in this sector can enable a holistic approach to support maritime transport and its sustainability, which will accelerate regional integration and attract international trade and economic activity. » Source APO

