January 4, 2023

Tumbler Ridge News

Complete News World

Ghana’s tallest man says he is still ‘growing up’

William Kennedy 1 hour ago 2 min read

Sulaiman Abdul Samet29, 7 feet 4 inches, 1 foot shorter than Sultan Kosen, a Turk

A local hospital in northern Ghana initially listed her as 9ft 6in (2.89m) tall, but it was later discovered the clinic did not have the correct measuring equipment, the BBC reported.

Samet has been discovered by giants and has not stopped growing. Samet is better known by his nickname Auche. A BBC reporter used a 16ft tape measure to measure his height.

Samet, nicknamed Auche, was diagnosed with gigantism when he was 22 years old. During his monthly check-up at his local hospital in northern Ghana, where he was measured at 9ft 6in, the BBC reported that his nurse told him: “You’ve grown taller than you measure. »

Already the largest in Africa. Sulemana Abdul Samet from Ghana is 224cm (7ft 4in) and at 29 years old she is still growing taller due to a condition that, if left untreated, could make her the world’s tallest man, but could cause health problems. https://bbc.com/news/world-africa-64032268

See also  L'Afrique du Sud suspends with the emblematic "Blue Train" for racism secrets

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

4 min read

Violent protests after Israeli minister visits mosque sites

9 hours ago William Kennedy
1 min read

Reporters Without Borders: Around 1,700 journalists have been killed worldwide in 20 years

17 hours ago William Kennedy
1 min read

Towards the field named after Pele

1 day ago William Kennedy

You may have missed

2 min read

Ghana’s tallest man says he is still ‘growing up’

1 hour ago William Kennedy
4 min read

Violent protests after Israeli minister visits mosque sites

9 hours ago William Kennedy
1 min read

Reporters Without Borders: Around 1,700 journalists have been killed worldwide in 20 years

17 hours ago William Kennedy
1 min read

Towards the field named after Pele

1 day ago William Kennedy