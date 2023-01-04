Sulaiman Abdul Samet29, 7 feet 4 inches, 1 foot shorter than Sultan Kosen, a Turk

A local hospital in northern Ghana initially listed her as 9ft 6in (2.89m) tall, but it was later discovered the clinic did not have the correct measuring equipment, the BBC reported.

Samet has been discovered by giants and has not stopped growing. Samet is better known by his nickname Auche. A BBC reporter used a 16ft tape measure to measure his height.

Samet, nicknamed Auche, was diagnosed with gigantism when he was 22 years old. During his monthly check-up at his local hospital in northern Ghana, where he was measured at 9ft 6in, the BBC reported that his nurse told him: “You’ve grown taller than you measure. »

Already the largest in Africa. Sulemana Abdul Samet from Ghana is 224cm (7ft 4in) and at 29 years old she is still growing taller due to a condition that, if left untreated, could make her the world’s tallest man, but could cause health problems. https://bbc.com/news/world-africa-64032268