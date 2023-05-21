Global response to pandemics: Omar Hilale calls for leaders to rally to protect Africa’s interests

Mr. Hilale called. State and Govt.

Speaking at a special session on health of the Ad Hoc Technical Committee on Health and Population, jointly organized by the African Union Commission and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in Africa (CDC Africa), the diplomat said it was a historic opportunity to protect African interests and priorities in this health context, especially as the head of the World Health Organization (WHO). In light of the presence of the African Director General and Morocco’s role in facilitating the political declaration of the High Level Meeting on Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response.

Mr. Hilale underlined the need to mobilize African leaders so that the continent does not suffer from shortcomings and failures like in the past, as well as the imperative to remain united to achieve better results for the continent. WHO’s central role as a central role in the World Health Organization.

The diplomat welcomed Africa CDC’s wise and timely initiative to establish an informal group of African negotiators on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response, and invited him to serve as a member and lead negotiator of the group.

Regarding the high-level meeting scheduled for September 20 in New York, Mr.

“This unique situation requires deep reflection to expand the initial draft of the political declaration. This includes the cooperation and support of African representatives to ensure that our priorities and interests are protected,” he said.

Referring to the ongoing consultations in Geneva under the auspices of the World Health Organization, the diplomat emphasized the importance of ensuring interdependence and coordination between the ongoing processes in Geneva and New York. New Agreement or Agreement on Epidemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response, as well as the work of the Working Group on Amendments to the International Health Regulations (2005).

Preventing, preparing for and responding to epidemics requires a multidisciplinary and multidimensional approach that takes into account the political, social, economic, environmental and structural determinants of health and the impact of epidemics. It shows that governments and the global multilateral system are ill-prepared to deal with the scale and complexity of health situations.

And to make it clear that African countries have been and are most affected by vaccine disparity and vaccine nationalism.

In conclusion, Mr. Hilale used the opportunity of the high-level meeting in New York to make the African continent ready to face future epidemics by betting on the active participation of African health ministers. Political momentum to draw attention to the legitimate needs and priorities of African countries.