March 14, 2023

Tumbler Ridge News

Complete News World

Goldman Sachs rules out further rate hikes in March

William Kennedy 51 mins ago 2 min read

Goldman had previously expected a 25 basis point hike in March.

“Given the strains in the banking system, we do not expect the Fed to raise rates at its next meeting,” Goldman economist John Hutchius said in a note on Sunday.

US authorities have announced they will guarantee the withdrawal of all deposits from SVB and allow access to all deposits from another firm, Signature Bank, which was automatically shut down by the US regulator.

In addition, the Federal Reserve has promised to lend other banks the funds they need.

Goldman analysts said they expect the measures taken by regulators to provide substantial liquidity to banks facing deposit withdrawals and improve customer confidence.

Other analysts also believe that SVB’s bankruptcy reflects the breakdown of the US banking system, and that rising interest rates in the US have prompted customers to put their money into financial products. Better wages than current accounts, thus leading to the drying up of an important source of new technology.

This wave of bank withdrawals sounded the death knell for three banks last week: SVB, Signature Bank but also Silvergate Bank, smaller but known for its privileged links to the cryptocurrency community.

Reacting to SVB’s bankruptcy, President Joe Biden sought reassurance on Monday, stressing the “solidity” of the US banking system.

“Your deposits are available when you need them,” he said from the White House. He also promised that American taxpayers would not be held responsible for losses caused by bank failures, and called on Congress to “strengthen” regulation of the sector.

See also  Macky Sall évoque avec le SG de l'ONU la crise and son impact on continent africain

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

A significant decline in Morocco’s imports over four years

9 hours ago William Kennedy
1 min read

Arms imports boom in Europe

17 hours ago William Kennedy
3 min read

Make disruptive reforms or plunge 216 million people into unprecedented crises

1 day ago William Kennedy

You may have missed

2 min read

Goldman Sachs rules out further rate hikes in March

51 mins ago William Kennedy
1 min read

A significant decline in Morocco’s imports over four years

9 hours ago William Kennedy
1 min read

Arms imports boom in Europe

17 hours ago William Kennedy
3 min read

Make disruptive reforms or plunge 216 million people into unprecedented crises

1 day ago William Kennedy