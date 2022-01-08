New Activities, New Reports, and Highlights: Updates on the latest developments in the Kovit-19 epidemic worldwide.

2 million cases a day worldwide

According to AFP, the week from January 1 to 7 recorded an average of more than 2 million daily Govt-19 cases worldwide, doubling in ten days.

The number of new daily cases has increased by 270% since the discovery of the Omigron variant in Botswana and South Africa in late November 2021.

Most of the new cases are currently detected in Europe (7,211,290 cases in seven days, + 47% compared to the previous week) and in the United States and Canada (4,808,098 cases, + 76%).

However, the current wave of pollution is not accompanied by an increase in deaths. Over the past seven days, an average of 6,237 deaths have been reported each day worldwide, the lowest since the end of October 2020.

Djokovic asks if he can train

Novak Djokovic was banned from entering Australia for health reasons and on Saturday asked to leave the Melbourne Detention Center for training, believing he could be exempted from the vaccine after contracting the disease in December.

One week before the Australian Open, the World Tennis No. 1 is due to appeal in federal court on Monday.

Djokovic attended two public events in Belgrade, the day his lawyers tested positive and the day after, according to various social media posts: December 17 – the ceremony honoring young Serbian soldiers – without a mask – and the day before paying tribute to his portrait.

Renata Vorakova, a Czech athlete, left Australia on Saturday after her visa was revoked for health reasons.

Can: Burkina team suffered

The “four to five executive players” from Burkina Faso and coach Kovit have tested positive for the disease and the assistant coach who competes in practice explained that they should not miss the opening match of the African Nations (CAN) to be held in Yaunde on Sunday.

Iran: Death of imprisoned poet Baghdad Abdin

Several human rights groups announced on Saturday that Iranian poet and filmmaker Baghdad Abdin, a critic of the Tehran regime, had died in prison after suffering from Kovit-19.

Hong Kong: The end of isolation for dozens of people

Dozens of Hong Kong dignitaries, including the police chief and finance minister, will be released from solitary confinement after one of the two Govt-19 cases found at a party they attended was declared false positive on Saturday.

Health officials in Hong Kong said about 180 people, including senior politicians and the administration, who attended the celebration, were being held in isolated camps for 21 days this week for fear that the Omigran variant could spread the disease.

More than 5.4 million people died

The epidemic has killed more than 5,478,486 people worldwide, according to AFP at 11:00 GMT on Saturday. The United States had 836,603 deaths, followed by Brazil (619,822), India (483,463) and Russia (315,400). Mexico crossed the 300,000 death mark on Friday.

However, taking into account the high number of deaths directly and indirectly linked to Govt-19, the World Health Organization estimates that the number of infections may be two to three times higher than officially recorded.