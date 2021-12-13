Govit-19: Denmark gives third dose to people over 40 to oppose Omigran

Health officials announced Monday that Denmark will expect booster doses of anti-Govt vaccines for people over the age of 40 to prevent the spread of new infections and the Omigron variant.

“Because of the new, widespread variant of Omigran, Danish health officials have decided to give the third dose to everyone 40 and older so they can be vaccinated four and a half months after the second dose.” So far, the National Institutes of Health has announced.

By reducing the booster dose gap, its director Soren Prostrom argued in a press release that “people can enter the winter with better protection by increasing the risk of serious disease and increasing immunity in the population.”

The United Kingdom announced the acceleration of the booster dose on Sunday evening, which opened 18 years before the New Year.

Behind the United Kingdom, Denmark is the country where most of Omigran’s cases were detected on its soil, and both countries are very good at detecting differences quickly.

As of Sunday, 2,471 Omicron cases had been identified in the country of 5.8 million people, where 80.6% of people over the age of five had already received two doses of the vaccine.

The Omigran variant spreads faster than the delta variant, causing less severe symptoms and lower the effectiveness of the vaccine, he said Sunday. WHO, Emphasizes that the data is very fragmented.

Faced with a surge of lawsuits, Denmark last week re-introduced new restrictions, including the closure of schools and colleges, the reduction of nightlife and the proliferation of telecommunications.