Govit-19: Omigron variant could dominate Europe (WHO Regional Director)

The regional director of the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned Europe that the omigran variant of the corona virus could dominate Europe as the “tidal wave” of infections spreads east, Hans Cluj.

“With the progress of the Eastward trend, I’m deeply concerned that we should still expect the full impact of the (virus),” he told an online news conference on Tuesday.

According to a WHO official, the Omigron variant is currently spreading to the Balkans and is already present in 50 of the 53 countries that make up the region of Europe and Central Asia.

“At this rate, the Institute for Health Measurement and Assessment (IMHE) predicts that over the next 6 to 8 weeks, more than 50% of the population in the region will be affected by the Omigron variant,” he warned. Hospital admissions are on the rise due to unprecedented levels of pollution in the region.

To better manage the devastating impact of the corona virus on health services, economies and communities, Mr Cluz called for concrete action, including immediate action and planning for different events, as well as “setting the priorities of response systems during the closing window”. Opportunity “.

The WHO official stressed the importance of protecting vulnerable people and “minimizing disruption to health systems and essential services,” calling for schools to remain open.

“Keeping schools open will greatly benefit the mental, social and educational well-being of children. Schools should be the first to close and reopen last,” Gluke said.