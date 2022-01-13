January 13, 2022

Tumbler Ridge News

Complete News World

Govit-19: Omigron variant could dominate Europe (WHO Regional Director)

Arzu 45 mins ago 1 min read

The regional director of the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned Europe that the omigran variant of the corona virus could dominate Europe as the “tidal wave” of infections spreads east, Hans Cluj.

“With the progress of the Eastward trend, I’m deeply concerned that we should still expect the full impact of the (virus),” he told an online news conference on Tuesday.

According to a WHO official, the Omigron variant is currently spreading to the Balkans and is already present in 50 of the 53 countries that make up the region of Europe and Central Asia.

“At this rate, the Institute for Health Measurement and Assessment (IMHE) predicts that over the next 6 to 8 weeks, more than 50% of the population in the region will be affected by the Omigron variant,” he warned. Hospital admissions are on the rise due to unprecedented levels of pollution in the region.

To better manage the devastating impact of the corona virus on health services, economies and communities, Mr Cluz called for concrete action, including immediate action and planning for different events, as well as “setting the priorities of response systems during the closing window”. Opportunity “.

The WHO official stressed the importance of protecting vulnerable people and “minimizing disruption to health systems and essential services,” calling for schools to remain open.

“Keeping schools open will greatly benefit the mental, social and educational well-being of children. Schools should be the first to close and reopen last,” Gluke said.

See also  Uganda: Schools that closed after nearly two years are reopening

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Inflation: Hungary controls the prices of basic food items

9 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

SOS Méditerranée mourns the banning of its humanitarian ship Burlaman

17 hours ago Arzu
1 min read

Maghrébin ejected from Airbnb car (video)

1 day ago Arzu

You may have missed

2 min read

Govit-19: Omigron variant could dominate Europe (WHO Regional Director)

45 mins ago Arzu
1 min read

Inflation: Hungary controls the prices of basic food items

9 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

SOS Méditerranée mourns the banning of its humanitarian ship Burlaman

17 hours ago Arzu
1 min read

Maghrébin ejected from Airbnb car (video)

1 day ago Arzu