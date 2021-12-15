Govt-19: Africa faces fourth wave of Omigron variation (WHO)

After experiencing a weekly rapid increase in the number of new patients since May 2020, a fourth wave of corona virus infection caused by the new variant Omigran has hit Africa, a World Health Organization official said. Health (WHO).

“Africa is officially on the fourth wave of the COVID-19 epidemic, which is part of the Omigron variant,” said Ms. WHO-Africa Director. Matshidiso Moeti said this during a press conference in Brussels.

He added that Africa saw an 83% increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases in the week ending December 12, which was exacerbated by delta species. Omigron, The fastest increase recorded since May 2020.

To date, more than 2,700 cases of the Omigran variant have been reported in 59 countries, accounting for 33% of the total cases, including 11 African countries. But according to the WHO, Africa’s share is steadily declining because South Africa is no longer the world leader in the number of Omicron cases.

Regarding travel bans imposed in South African countries due to the Omicron variant, Ms. Moeti noted that while vaccine coverage in Africa is “disappointing”, these restrictions add to the challenges of vaccination in Africa.

“Only six countries have achieved the goal of fully vaccinating 40% of their citizens by the end of the year, and only 20 countries have achieved 10% coverage,” he said, adding that Africa is at risk of not meeting 70% immunization coverage. Target by August 2024.

“Travel bans have little impact on the course of an epidemic, but have a massive socio-economic impact,” Modi said, calling on countries to “reconsider” their decisions imposed on African countries.

“Two years after the onset of the COVID-19 epidemic, these new travel restrictions endanger the health of millions of Africans,” he added.