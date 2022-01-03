Govt-19: Announcement of epidemic in the world as of Sunday, January 2nd

New Activities, New Reports, and Features: Here is an update on the latest developments in the Kovit-19 epidemic worldwide as of Sunday, January 2, 2022.

Increase in the number of Govt-19 cases United States It follows the “almost vertical” curve, which is not currently hospitalized, senior White House adviser on health crisis Dr Anthony Fassi said Sunday. “We are in the middle of a very strong wave,” said the renowned scientist, adding that the increase in cases was “unprecedented”, with an average of nearly 400,000 new infections a day.

Argentine football star, Lionel Messi, One of four players on the Paris SG staff has been tested positive for the corona virus, the club announced Sunday ahead of the Coupe de France match. Messi was tested in Argentina, where he spent a weekend vacation with his family in his hometown of Rosario.

The sixteenth Coupe de France, from Sunday to Tuesday, was plagued by the virus caused by the contamination of four PSG players, but seven in Monaco and more than twenty in Bordeaux.

New Govt-19 infections have reached an all-time low in the last seven days Cyan (North China), The city, which is limited to eleven days, public health officials said Sunday.

On Sunday, 122 new corona virus infections – its lowest level since December 25 – were recorded in this historic city in the north of the country, famous for China’s first emperor’s underground army, up from 174 the previous day.

The rules for isolating the Covit-19 positive and their interactions will be simplified France In order to protect the socio-economic life of the country, the government announced on Sunday that those with a complete vaccination schedule will be on duty from Monday.

Positive individuals who have been completely vaccinated should isolate themselves for seven days instead of ten, regardless of variance, and may be isolated after five days if a negative test occurs. There will also be no isolation for those in contact with a complete vaccination schedule.

The government has also announced that the deadline for booster doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in France will be reduced from February 15 to a maximum of four months instead of seven months to hold a valid health pass.

In IsraelPrime Minister Naphtali Bennett announced on Sunday that all Israelis and medical professionals over the age of 60 could benefit from the fourth dose of the Kovit-19 vaccine, as pollution related to the Omigran variant has erupted. Israeli health officials gave the green light to the 4th dose on Thursday, then to residents of nursing homes and patients in the elderly.

To do Netherlands, Thousands of people gathered in Amsterdam on Sunday to protest the health restrictions in place, where a new restriction was imposed a week before Christmas to counter the spread of the Omigran variant.

The epidemic has killed at least 5,438,312 people worldwide since December 2019, according to a report established by AFP from official sources, as of mid-Sunday. The United States, Brazil (619,105), India (481,770) and Russia (310,518) were the worst hit countries with 825,819 deaths.

Taking into account the high number of deaths directly and indirectly linked to Govt-19, the World Health Organization estimates that the number of infections may be two to three times higher than officially recorded.