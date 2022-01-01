Govt / UK: New regulations will only intervene as a “last resort” (Minister

British Health Minister Sajid Javed said on Saturday that the implementation of new restrictions on the freedom of citizens in the UK should be “used only as a last resort” to combat the spread of the corona virus.

In a column in the Daily Mail, Javid recalled that “the UK has welcomed 2022 with some minimal restrictions on Europe” as the government decided not to tighten restrictions before the New Year holidays.

“Restrictions on our freedom should only come as a last resort, and the British people rightly expect us to do everything we can to avoid them,” Javid wrote.

He said the government, aware of the enormous health, social and economic costs of Lockdowns, was determined to “try to live with the virus and avoid drastic measures in the future”.

However, Javid noted that the record wave of pollution caused by the Omigron variant “tests the limits of the capabilities of the British health system more than a typical winter”. Words echoing the NHS’s latest figures show that the number of people admitted to English hospitals due to Govt-19 has reached its highest level since last January.

A British official said a “sharp increase” in the number of corona virus contaminants over the next few months was “inevitable”, stressing that the epidemic was “not far off.”

On Friday, a new record of daily Covit-19 pollution was recorded in the UK with 189,846 cases, while in the UK alone 12,395 patients are currently hospitalized due to the virus.