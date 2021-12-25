Govt Vaccine: Blindly recalls the risk of prolonging infection

According to the WHO, reversing the levels available to countries with already high vaccination rates offers greater opportunities for the virus to spread and spread.

Clearly, the Covit-19 virus has more than one trick. Not only is it rapidly spreading, but it also has the potential to adapt to various vaccine campaigns being implemented across the planet. A situation that worries the World Health Organization (WHO) has now been warned again. According to the company, booster vaccination programs against Govt-19 are being carried out indiscriminately and there is a risk of prolonging the infection. Blind booster programs have the potential to prolong the epidemic rather than end the epidemic by reversing availability to countries already having high vaccination rates, thus providing greater opportunities for the virus to spread. The general told a news conference from Geneva on Wednesday.

Vaccine imbalances

According to the UN World Health Organization, approximately 20% of all vaccine doses administered daily worldwide are currently stimulant or supplemental doses. However, according to the WHO, such general reminder campaigns can increase “vaccine imbalances” while at the same time “focus on reducing vaccine deaths and serious illnesses”. In particular “most of the deaths that are hospitalized and die are those who are not vaccinated and do not take the booster dose”. “We need to be clear that vaccines are effective against both Delta and Omigran,” he argued, lamenting that this asymmetric distribution of vaccines has claimed many lives. “No country can get rid of the plague with booster doses. Reminders are not the green light for the party as we planned,” Caprais notes. “And without the need for other precautions, these booster doses cannot be considered a ticket to moving forward with year – end celebrations,” the WHO chairman warned. According to the WHO Expert Group on Immunization Policy (SAGE), at least 126 countries have provided guidelines for booster doses or additional vaccines (for example children), of which 120 countries have already begun campaigns.

Sami Nemili / ECO Inspirations