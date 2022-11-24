Grand Frais Abbeville » Next Opening Pending (Petition)

A Grand Fries supermarket is waiting to open soon in Abbeville in the Somme department in Picardy. So welcome to Abbevilleois and Abbevilleois.

Grand Frais Abbeville begins

We can say that the Grand Fries supermarket and hypermarket brand is mostly absent around Abbeville. In fact, there is no shop in the city, its suburbs and more than 50 kilometers away.

Abbevilleois and Abbevilleois who want to go to the outlet have to go far away from home. Fortunately there is a nearby point of sale in your section of the Somme region of Picardy.

In fact, the nearest selling point is located in Duri. The exact address of this store is 116 Rte d’Amiens, 80480 Dury, France. It’s another 57 km to buy your first-of-a-kind product.

Address 1: 116 Rte d’Amiens, 80480 Dury, France

The 2nd nearest outlet is located in Arras, in the Hautes de France, in the department of Pas de Calais.

Abbeville and Abbeville have to travel 81 km to find this second point of sale, which is the closest after Toury. If traveling all the way to buy your first-of-a-kind products doesn’t scare you, 104 Av. Visit Winston Churchill, 62000 Arras, France.

Address 2: 104 Av. Winston Churchill, 62000 Arras, France

If you are tired of traveling 57 km, join our petition for the opening of the grand frieze in Abbeville in the Somme department in the Picardy region. Leave a comment at the bottom of this page and your opinion will finally count!

Petition Grand Frais Abbeville

To reach a point of sale 81 kilometers away, you think that is too much?!

You want to see new products from this brand coming to your geographic area in Picardy. So tell us here in the comments below this page. Your feedback helps the brand select the next address to open a point of sale.

So welcome Abbevillois and Abbevilloises lovers of new products. Finally, your opinion matters!