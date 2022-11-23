Grand Frais Arles » The next opening is pending

In the Bouches du Rhône department, Grand Fries is still waiting to open in Arles .. Arlésiens and Arlésiennes thus take part in the petition to obtain this sign of the first rejuvenation products!

Grand Fries Arles shop

For now, the Grand Fries supermarket and hypermarket brand is completely absent from the town of Arles in the Bouche du Rhône in the Provence Alpes Côte d’Azur region. However, it is one of the most important cities in sector 13. It must be said that the whole of Sector 13 was almost forgotten by this brand.

If you want to visit a supermarket of this brand specializing in fresh produce, residents of Arles will have to go to another city.

Grand Fries near Arles (33 km)

People are very motivated to eat fresh products, so it is necessary to visit the nearest store. The bad news is that you have to leave the sector and even the region. In fact Languedoc is close to the sale on the card in the Roussillon region. The bad news is that we still have to travel 33 km. It is actually located in Nimes.

Therefore, it represents a significant distance to buy the best new products. However, the most motivated can visit the city of Nîmes.

So the closest store to Arlesians is in Nîmes, Zac Mas des Abeilles, 1245 Rte de Saint-Gilles, 30000 Nîmes, France.

If you are tired of traveling 33 km, you can also participate in our petition to open a Grand Fries in Arles, Bouches du Rhône in the Provence Alpes Côte d’Azur region. Leave a comment at the bottom of this page and your opinion will finally count!

