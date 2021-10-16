Great Britain: After the murder of a spouse, security is in question

The death of Conservative MP David Ames, who was stabbed to death during a terrorist act that police say may have been inspired by Islam, has resumed debate over the security of elected officials in the UK in shock five years after another assassination.

A 25-year-old man was arrested at a Methodist church where a 69-year-old MP and father of five received his constituencies in Lee-on-Sew, 37 miles from London on Friday.

Speaking of an act of terrorism, the London Police, in an investigation handed over to the Counter-Terrorism Department, revealed the first elements of a “possible motive associated with Islamic extremism”.

According to the British media, the detainee was a British national of Somali descent. Police believe he acted alone.

According to The Guardian, he shares some contact details with someone who recently reported to the anti-terrorism program.

John Lamb, a local Conservative adviser, told the British media that the young man had been patiently waiting for his turn, and that the MP Leaping over, he was stabbed several times in front of two MP’s aides.

“He stabbed Sir David and waited for the police to arrive in the church hall,” Kevin Buck, vice president of the association, told The Telegraph.

The death of Mr. Ames, who was an MP for about 40 years, and the kindness of MPs from all walks of life shocked the country.

As a sign of solidarity, Tory Prime Minister Boris Johnson and opposition Labor leader Keer Stormer wore flower garlands side by side at the scene of the tragedy on Saturday morning.

Boris Johnson released a message praising “the best MP and the most loved colleague and friend”.

Like him, many, including members of the Muslim community, came to lay bouquets and write tributes to the victim, one wanted to “rest quietly” and the other said, “You deserve it.”

The assassination echoes the recent shock of the June 2016 assassination of Labor MP Joe Cox.

The 41-year-old was shot several times by right-wing militant Thomas Mayer, 53, and a week before the British referendum on EU membership.

Both of these plays call into question the security arrangements surrounding the delegates, especially in dealing with the public in their constituencies.

“We cannot allow intimidation by an individual,” Home Minister Priti Patel told Lee-on-See on Saturday. But some lawmakers are considering changing their dealings with the public to prioritize security.

– “Shock Waves” –

In the Guardian column of Labor MP Chris Bryant, he suggested that MPs should no longer meet their members “by appointment”.

“We don’t want to live in forts. But I don’t want to lose another colleague to a violent death,” he explained.

Conservative lawmaker Tobias Elwood, who tried to save the life of police officer Keith Palmer, who was stabbed in 2017 in an attack near parliament by a jihadist group called the Islamic State, has suggested on Twitter that meetings with executives be suspended.

On the other hand, other delegates organized their parliamentary offices on Saturday as planned, namely conservative Robert Largan, who said he would meet with voters and called on Twitter to “defend democracy.”

Police have found an increase in crimes against MPs: + 126% between 2017 and 2018 and + 90% in the first four months of 2019, according to its statistics.

Many elected officials say they have received death threats in the wake of Brexit, which has deeply divided the country, and parliamentary aides have not escaped.

Between 2013 and 2019, Labor MP. Jade Potter, Yvette Cooper’s aide, talks about how she was pressured to resign with her insults and threats.

Determined to “examine the safety of the delegates and all measures to be taken,” the Speaker of the House, Lindsay Hoi, stressed that the tragedy was “a shock to the parliamentary community and the country as a whole.”