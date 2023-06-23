Greece: Candidates wrap up their second election campaign in five weeks | TV5MONDE

Two days before parliamentary elections in Greece, former right-wing prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his main left-wing rival, Alexis Tsipras, wrapped up their second campaign in five weeks with final addresses to their troops on Friday.

The leader of the New Democracy (ND) conservatives is due to speak at Syntagma below parliament later in the evening to convince voters to give him the absolute majority he wants to form a strong and stable government.

At the same time, Syriza leader Alexis Tsipras will hold a final rally in the country’s second city (northern), Thessaloniki.

No political demonstration or publication of opinion polls is allowed on Saturday, ahead of the second poll after May 21.

“On Sunday evening, the country will have a stable government with a strong new democracy,” Kyriakos Mitsotakis had already promised at the previous meeting.

Earlier this week, he called on voters to give him more votes than on May 21, saying “we can change the country.”

Big win

Opposite, the gruff Alexis Tsipras urged every Syriza sympathizer to “contribute (…) with their votes to be an obstacle to an unsustainable right-wing government, despite differences and reservations”.

The poll’s favorite, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, scored a landslide victory on May 21 with 40.8% of the vote. Twin of former far-left Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (2015-2019).

But this result ensured him only 146 seats out of 300 representatives. But he needs 151 to form a government without forming an alliance.

The 55-year-old leader, who hails from a large family of political leaders, then ruled out forming a coalition and called for fresh elections.

Recent polls give him 40% to 45% of the vote this time around.

For Syriza, which suffered a sharp setback with 20.07% of the vote on May 21, a drop of 11.5 points compared to 2019, the decline could be further accentuated.

Projections put it between 16.8% and 20%, followed by the Pasok-Kinal Socialists (11% to 12%).

Kyriakos Mitsotakis, replaced by an interim prime minister pending Sunday’s elections, is betting on a different voting system that will give the winning party a bonus of up to 50 seats to secure an absolute majority.

In the final days of this brief campaign, Kyriakos Mitsotakis tried to re-mobilize the crowds who may have stayed away from the polls due to exhaustion.

Another potential concern for the conservative camp: a collapse in votes on the far right, where two or three smaller parties breach the 3% threshold and send delegates to sit.

However, the number of parties represented in Parliament will affect the number of seats the ND gets arithmetically.

Spartans

Among these smaller organizations, the figure of Kyriakos Mitsotakis complicates the work of “The Spartans,” supported by Ilias Kasidiaris, a former senior official of the neo-Nazi Golden Dawn party who is currently serving a harsh prison sentence.

The former Golden Dawn spokesman was barred by the Supreme Court from contesting elections, but continued to engage in political activities from his cell.

The election campaign was also overshadowed by the June 14 sinking of a migrant boat off Pylos in the Peloponnese in one of the Mediterranean’s worst migrant dramas.

According to some survivors, the exact circumstances of the sinking of the trawler carrying up to 750 people have raised many questions.

In particular, the Greek coast guard has been singled out for being slow to intervene when the boat was wrecked and overloaded.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who has pursued a controversial migration policy for the past four years, still rejects allegations of deportation to Turkey, blaming much of the tragedy on smugglers he described as “scum”.

He also pledged that he has the support of the majority of people to pursue a “fair but strict” asylum policy.