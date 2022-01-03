Green light for 4th dose anti-Govt vaccine for people over 60 in Israel: – Le7tv.ma

Israeli Prime Minister Naphtali Bennett announced on Sunday, January 2, that all Israelis and medical professionals over the age of 60 can benefit from the fourth dose of the Covit-19 vaccine. Omigron variant.

Speaking at a news conference dedicated to the epidemic, Bennett said the 4th dose was approved by the Ministry of Health two days after it was administered to certain types of vulnerable people. “The Omigron wave is here, and we need to protect ourselves,” Bennett said.

Following a booster dose campaign last summer, health officials on Thursday gave the green light to the 4th dose to those with immunodeficiency. Shortly after the immunizations began to be vaccinated, Director of the Ministry of Health Nachman Ash allowed the 4th dose to be given immediately to residents of nursing homes and patients in the elderly.

Israel received its first distribution of antigorona virus tablets from Pfizer on Thursday, as the number of contaminants has continued to rise since the country’s appearance of the Omigran variant in late November.

Over the past few days, there has been a significant improvement in Govt-19 cases, however, at least so far, there has been a significant increase in hospitals. Authorities on Sunday registered 4,206 new Govt cases in the last 24 hours, an increase of 195% over a week earlier, which could soon put pressure on the health system.

“We expect 50,000 new cases a day to come soon,” Bennett warned, reiterating his call for mass vaccination for adults and children who have not yet.

In this country of 9.2 million people, more than half of the population has already received the booster dose, and according to data released by the authorities, serious cases are currently accumulating against those who have not been vaccinated.

A total of 1,394,407 pollutants have been identified in Israel since the outbreak, including 8,244 deaths, according to official figures.