Greenhouse gas levels hit record high (WMO)

Atmospheric concentrations of three major greenhouse gases hit new records in 2021, according to data from a World Meteorological Organization (WMO) report released on Wednesday.

According to the WMO Greenhouse Gases Bulletin, the annual increase in methane concentrations has never been as strong as it was in 2021 since systematic measurements began nearly 40 years ago.

The rate of increase in carbon dioxide between 2020 and 2021 exceeded the average annual rate of increase for the previous ten years, and these concentrations will continue to increase globally in 2022, the report said.

In 2021, atmospheric concentrations of carbon dioxide will be 415.7 parts per million (ppm), methane 1,908 parts per billion (ppb) and nitrous oxide 334.5 ppb. increased by 149%, 262% and 124%. , respectively, compared to pre-industrial times, when human activities had not yet disturbed the natural balance of these gases in the atmosphere, WMO notes.

Between 2011 and 2020, about 48% of the total CO2 emissions from human activities are concentrated in the atmosphere, 26% in the oceans and 29% in the terrestrial biosphere.

«The organization’s Greenhouse Gas Bulletin reiterates the urgent need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and prevent future global temperatures from rising further.WMO Secretary General Peter Talas said.

«Continued increases in concentrations of key greenhouse gases, particularly record increases in methane concentrations, show that we are headed in the wrong direction.“, he said.

WMO will participate in the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 27) in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt from 7 to 18 November 2022. The day before COP 27, the WMO will present its interim report on the state of the global climate in 2022, detailing how greenhouse gases continue to drive climate change and extreme weather events.

The WMO reports aim to push COP 27 negotiators to take more ambitious action and policymakers to meet the Paris Agreement target of limiting global average temperature rise. C.

The planet’s average temperature is already 1.1°C higher than the pre-industrial average of 1850-1900.

The UN system is working with all greenhouse gas experts to develop an international framework for long-term monitoring of greenhouse gases, including a monitoring network.

The United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) will release a new version of its separate and complementary assessment on the gap between emissions reduction needs and opportunities on Thursday.

In this report, UNEP analyzes the latest scientific studies on current and projected greenhouse gas emissions. The goal gap is the difference between the future situation and the situation where we should be.

Global temperatures will continue to rise as long as emissions continue. As for the lifetime of CO2, the warming already observed could last for decades, even if net emissions were rapidly reduced to zero, the WMO concludes.

