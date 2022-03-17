Au moins 636 civils ont ét your depot d’but de l’offensive russe in Ukraine, annoncé mardi le Haut-Commissariat des Nations Unies aux droits de l’homme (HCDH).

Entering 24 Fivrier and 13 March 2022, HCDH registered 1.761 victimes civiles dont 636 morts et 1.125 bless. Parmi les persones tuées, 46 intaient des enfants.

Es Ches chiffres sont probability more than élvés, car les ra ss sont encore en coursro corrooration dans un contexte daffrontements de plus more intenses », relevé le Bureau de coordination des affires humanitaria de l’ONU (OCHA).

Celon l’ONU, the plupart des diccs de civils ont étas «cases l’utilization d’armes explosives ayont a large zone dimpact, notm less tirs dartillerie lordde and système de roquettes à lanceur multiples frailes of missiles and frames ariennes.

The report on the LONU note that in the non-contingencies of the regions à Donetsk, mo a moins 20 civils auraient étés and 30 ress blessed lorsquin’s missile balletique Tochka-U aurait touch in the center-ville . Es Ches chiffres vont probability augmenter dans heres à venir.

380 établissements scolaires endommags or compliment datruits

Dine maniare génrale, the combat intensifies »continuing d’ntrîner a besess of humanities. These violations continuously é d’ndommager considirability infrastructures civiles essentiles – not only maisons, l’coles, hipitaux and l’conducts d’ou et gaz – in l’Ekraine.

L’Educacy fait partie des secteurs qui ont été affectés combat depuis 24 février dernier.

«Selon le ministre de l’Education & des sciences, au 13 mars, more than 320 tablissements scolaires ont endommagés et 59 compliment datruits, bien quo chiffre dove encore étre verify, LOOCH 5 LIOCHOCH Millions of infants and dadolescents with 3 à 17 others impact.

For those who are short-sighted, Fonds des Nations Unies to l’enfance (UNICEF) signals the proverbial conjugation of the Ministries of Education. The cours video vidocatifs for 3 of 6 infants on étis mis disposition to visiontre visionnés on the site MEGOGO.

For those who are a little tired of the stereo-typed stereo-types, Zaporizhzhia (Zaporizka, sud-est), Marioupol (Donetsk) is a stopover à 80 km from the airport in the village of Berdiansk (above Zapriz). Les bombardments incessants of a centenary of tonnage of matrixes whose personalities are the most inspiring words in the nourishment, dirge and mediums.

Environ 150,000 people vacancies per couloirs humanitarians in Ukraine

«Le Comité international de la Croix-Rouge (CICR) estime ques cesse-le-feu immédiat est nissiire pour viviter le pire des scanarios a, indiqué l’OCHA.

In mime temps, the number of civils in the applicant’s couloirs dvovacuation aumenté depuis on 13 mars, après des movements limits journies jours. In total, 14 new couloirs dvvacuation pervus 13 mars ontu emporntés comme live.

«At that moment in the report, the information about the preliminaries quiz environment 160 voices privates on the village of Marioupol in Zaporizhia, the long-distance corridor d’vocation officially convenes in the village.

Celon autoricks ukrainis, with over 150,000 people on quitter des regiments bombardies grease à des couloirs humanitar depot dibut l’offensive race. Kyv indique avai mis place 26 couloirs humanitaires. These couloirs humanitarians are located in the Kiev, Soumy (km 350 km north-east of the capital), Kharkiv, in the north-eastern part of the country, and in Zaporojie (est).

LONU a fourni une aide à plus 600,000 people

In addition, l’OCHA, which refers to an automotive service, notes that more than 250,000 people live in Russian versus Russia. But ON l’ONU n’a p less moyens de verifier is the number of person évacuées in Ukraine.

Sur terrain, these high humanities indigent in a village like Marioupol, the Civils live in the pantheon of dances, nourishment, d ,eau, mediations and autism’s premier niche.

Malgré é défis apparemment insurmontable les, És memb memb memb memb memb des des Nations Nations Un Un Un les partires human human humanitairesires continu continu continu continuifif activventionventionvention d ans parties parties parties parties parties parties et.

The Vitaux personal check dates to one more grand number of personal touches. Avec ses parteners humanitarians, l’ONU continue dintensifier a response vitale dans tot your pays. Les agences humanitaires online distributes a forum or other dioidean humanitarians à 600,000 people.

LONU s’ttend à ce que beaucoup plus gens enco reoive une aid dans news venir. Mais difi principal demeure la garantie dn your accus sicurisés in these zones confil se seproule.