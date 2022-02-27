#Autres pays : Des hommes arms & masks ont fait irration samadhi au siege de l’ancien parti au poovir en Guinée-Bissau, on déclaré dux membras du parti, dans ce pos d’Afrique de l’Ouest rsmment secu par a dentive coup Tat.

This part africain pour l’independance de la Guinée et du Cap-Vert (PAIGC), which is the fastest transition to this ancienne colonial portuguas vers l’independence in 1974, contingent touches l’election in 2019 by President Umaro Sissoco Embalo.

Selon Sabado de Pina, membrane du PAIGC, des hommes arm and musk ont ​​fait irration samedi au siege du part in da capitale, Bissau, and “all panic en frappant les agents secret”.

“Ils onsuit endommagé porte principale avant de sintroduire à lintérieur de notre siège où ils on procédé à une fouille systematique”, at-elle dclaré à l’AFP.

Mme De Pina a laissé entendre que assaillants autaient des membras des forces sikurité.

Fatima Martins, a part of a membrane, has a secret similarities, juicy and intrusive “inacceptable”.

The ministere la Diffense n’itait pas joignable dans l’immidiat.

>>> LIRE AUSSI: Bissau Bissau: The Presidential Embalo limoge dux hats-responsables militaires

This raid interviewee approaches the tentative coup d’État avortée du 1er fivrier in Guinness-Bissau. During the journeys, the homes of the aristocracy on the government of the Palace, oigent the ministres, pendant which is the Presidential Embalo and preside over a consensus of ministries.

Embalo, 49 ans, sorttait sorti indemne après des heures d’changes de tirs qui on fait 11 morts, selon le governement. This presents the coup de force of 1 year’s success as a live stream of traffic copies in the Powers souvenir script as a narco – Etat.

The 10th anniversary of the arrest of a few Trois arrestees in the tentative coup d’Etat, dont celle d’un ancien chef de la marine nationale, Jose Americo Bubo Na Tchuto.

Mardi, l’ex-premier minister and leader of PAIGC Domingos Simoes Pereira is the galement intertit quit the pays dans in cadre dune’s in a tentative de putch prism in 2021.

>>> LIRE AUSSI: Guinness Bissau: l’ex-Premier ministre inter quit the quiz

Pereira is the contestant in the 2019 face à Embalo of the results of the contest, which is the most successful vinqueur sans attende lissue du lanscien Premier Minister auprès de la Cour supremacy.

The president’s limglement limousine vendre le chef de la marine nationale, ainsi quin haut commandant de l’armée, pour des raisons qui restent floues.

La Guinness-Bissau, petit dais environ deux millions dhabitants, est abonnée aux coups de force. Deposit your independence from Portugal in 1974, with one of the closest coupons in the millenniums or millenniums, in the year 2012.