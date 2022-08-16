Guterres expects to meet with Zelenskiy and Erdogan in Ukraine on Thursday

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will travel to Ukraine on Thursday, where he will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, his spokesman Stephane Dujarric announced on Tuesday.

During his daily press conference, Dujarric clarified that the UN chief received an invitation from the Ukrainian president to participate in a trilateral meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Mr. Guterres will travel to Odessa on Friday and then to Turkey, the spokesman added.

The UN and Turkey are involved in finalizing an agreement between Moscow and Kiev on the export of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea, which the UN SG described as a “ray of hope” in a world that desperately needs it.

A UN program to allow Russia’s grain and fertilizer to reach world markets could help stabilize rising food prices around the world and avert famine affecting millions of people, the international body’s news service pointed out.

According to a senior UN official, the deal will “help stabilize world food prices at record pre-war levels – a real dream for developing countries”.