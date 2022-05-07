

Haiti – Diaspora Govt-19: Daily Bulletin # 778



World Situation 2019-2022:

Epidemiological status:

Saturday, May 7, 2022 Number of cases of Govt-19 corona virus worldwide and its variants Since the onset of the epidemic (March 11, 2020) Previous day (+562,824) 516,676,979 cases (+716,040 in 24 hours)

Number of affected countries: 225

* Healing: Worldwide, 471,350,007 people were cured of Govt-19 (+575,905 in 24 hours), the previous day (+676,404)

* Death: 6,274,985 people worldwide have died of Kovit-19 disease since the outbreak (+2,589 in 24 hours), the previous day (+2,620)

* Currently victims (Minus deaths and recovery) There are currently 39,051,987 cases in the world (+137,546 in 24 hours), the previous day (-11,620)

World average treatment rate: 91.22% (-)

World average mortality rate: 1.21% (=)

World: Daily Confirmed Cases:



Vaccine: 11.68 billion doses were vaccinated (+20 million dose injections). (Latest data available).

Haiti:

Warning: The Ministry of Public Health and Population (MSPP) has not released daily data on the Govt-19 situation in Haiti since April 28. as a consequence, Below is the latest data on the situation in Haiti.

According to the Ministry of Public Health, +6 new cases Govt-19 and its variants are confirmed in Haiti 28 April 2022 (Recent excerpt data available) a Total 30,703 First case (March 19, 2020) First confirmed cases nationwide (48.7% women and 51.3% men), https://www.haitilibre.com/article-30319-haiti-sante-origine-des-2-premiers-cas-de-covid-19-en-haiti.html ) Previous update (+7 cases as of April 25, 2022).

Cures: 29,555 (+33)

Healing rate: 96.26% (+)

Death: 835 deaths (+0)

Mortality rate: 2,71% (-)

Screening from the onset of the infection: 196,826 trials from March 19, 2020 (+498 in 3 days), latest data available. Keep in mind that of the estimated 11.6 million citizens, the very small number of people screened every day nationally do not allow for a statistical and objective assessment of the situation in Haiti. The number of confirmed cases on a daily basis is often underestimated, according to expert observers.

Top 5 Most Affected Municipalities in the West (2022):

Telmas: 747 (+0); Manu-Ville 625 (+0); Port O Prince 411 (+1); Tabare 290 (+0); Cross Bouquets 244 (+1)

Department wise confirmed cases (2022/2021/2020):

West: 2022: 2,581 cases; (2021: 9.890); (2020: 6,945 cases)

North: 2022: 286 cases; (2021: 664); (2020: 677 cases)

Center: 2022: 272 cases; (2021: 1.001); (2020: 508 cases)

Artifonite: 2022: 190 cases; (2021: 855); (2020: 593 cases)

Northeast: 2022: 154 cases; (2021: 404); (2020: 314 cases)

Southeast: 2022: 292 cases; (2021: 768); (2020: 274 cases)

South: 2022: 219 cases; (2021: 891); (2020: 262 cases)

Northwest: 2022: 268 cases; (2021: 383); (2020: 229 cases)

Grand’Anse: 2022: 177 cases; (2021: 861); (2020: 176 cases)

Nips: 2022: 39 Case (2021: 249) (2020: 149 cases)

Accumulated Deaths by Department (2022-2021):

West: 296 deaths (2020: 104 deaths)

North: 54 deaths (2020: 34 deaths)

Center: 79 deaths (2020: 13 deaths)

Artifonite: 42 deaths (2020: 39 deaths)

Northeast: 7 deaths (2020: 6 deaths)

South: 51 deaths (2020: 6 deaths)

Southeast: 15 deaths (2020: 9 deaths)

Northwest: 15 deaths (2020: 12 deaths)

Grand’Anse: 7 deaths (2020: 13 deaths)

Nips: 27 deaths (2020: 5 deaths)

Distribution of mortality by age (since onset of infection):

0-9 years: 15 deaths

10-19 years: 10 deaths

20-29 years: 31 deaths

30-39 years: 56 deaths

40-49 years: 80 deaths

Age 50-59: 135 deaths

Age 60-69: 187 deaths

Age 70-79: 184 deaths

80 years and older: 137 deaths

Vaccine:

179,925 Haitians (1.55% of the population) +3,134 first dose of vaccine in 6 days From July 16, 2021, 149 open vaccination centers through the first injection date and 125,895 Haitians fully vaccinated (1.208% of the population) in 6 days at +2.357. The latest updates are available on May 5, 2022 (source MSPP).

List (and tables) of 149 vaccine centers opened in Haiti by sector: (Updated October 20, 2021, latest information available)

https://www.haitilibre.com/article-35051-haiti-covid-19-liste-des-149-centres-de-vaccinations-ouverts-au-pays.html

Diaspora:

Epidemiological status:

United States:

* First Case First Cases (February 29, 2020): 83,534,060 cases (+96,902 in 24 hours), previous day (+80,668)

* Healing: 80,910,509 healings (+38,387 in 24 hours), previous day (+35,704)

National treatment rate: 96.85% (-)

Death: 1,024,386 (+478 in 24 hours), previous day (+395)

Mortality rate: 1,22% (=)

* Currently victims (Minus deaths and recovery): 1,599,165 (+58,037 in 24 hours), previous day (+44,569)

United States: Daily Confirmed Cases:



Vaccine: 578.41 million doses of vaccine have been administered in the United States since December 14, 2020 (500,000). (Latest data available).

Dominican Republic:

Cases confirmed since March 1, 2020: 579,572 cases (+52 in 24 hours), previous (+55). First Case (March 1, 2020)

Cures: 574,824 cures (+3 in 24 hours), previous (+62)

National treatment rate: 99.18% (=)

Death: 4,376 deaths (+0), previous day (+0)

Mortality rate: 0.75% (=)

Positive rate at 4 epidemic weeks: 1,03% (-)

Currently victims: 372 cases (excluding deaths and redemptions) (+49 in 24 hours) Previous day (-7)

Dominican Republic: Number of cases confirmed daily:



Top 5 provinces with the highest number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours:

Distrito Nacional: +35 new cases in 24 hours (+)

Santiago: +7 new cases in 24 hours (+)

La Altacasia: +4 new cases in 24 hours (-)

Santo Domingo: +3 new cases in 24 hours (=)

San Cristobal: +2 new cases in 24 hours (+)

Vaccine: 15.60 million doses of vaccine have been administered in the Dominican Republic (+10,000) since February 16, 2021, the date of the first injection. (Latest data available).

Quebec:

Cases confirmed from the first case (February 27, 2020): 1,050,121 (+1,243 in 24 hours), previous day (+1,416)

Death: 15.106 (+22 in 24h) Previous day (+18)

Mortality rate: 1.43% (=)

Healing: The Public Health Specialist and Reference Center will no longer make this information available.

Currently victims: 18,896 cases (excluding death and recovery) (988 in -24 hours), previous day (-178)

Quebec: The trend of confirmed daily cases



Vaccine: 19,608,502 doses of vaccine have been injected since December 14, 2020, first injection date (+26,578 doses in 24 hours), latest data available – MSSS)

France:

* Cases confirmed from the first case (January 24, 2020): 28,890,139 cases (+ 84,449 cases in 24 hours), previous day (+ 44,225)

* Healing: 27,537,766 healings (+111,473 in 24 hours), previous day (+125,158)

National treatment rate: 95.31% (+)

Death: 146,608 deaths (+110 in 24 hours), previous day (+122)

Mortality rate: 0.50% (=)

Currently victims: 1,205,765 (-21 hours 71,359), previous day (+81,055)

France: Daily number of confirmed cases:



Vaccine: 143.64 million doses have been vaccinated since December 27, 2020, the date of the first injection in France (+30,000 doses injected in 24 hours). (Latest data available)

