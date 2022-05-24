Hajj Fees: 63,800 DH in 2022, 14,000 DH more than in 2019

Payment will be made by May 30 to June 3.

Eligible individuals must make a one-time payment at one of Al Barid Bank branches within 5 days from Monday, May 30 to Friday, June 3.

This deadline and place of payment is valid for travelers monitored by the Ministry and those monitored by travel agencies.

This year, Moroccan pilgrims will have to pay higher fees to visit the holy sites of Islam. The tariff hike is expected after two difficult years due to the Govt-19 epidemic. For pilgrims monitored by the Ministry of Habas and Islamic Affairs, the fare is set at 63,800 DH, with no pocket money included. Note that in the 2019 season, costs were 49,906 DH.

The Ministry advises that anyone who pre-pays at Al Barid Bank branches must have a National Identity Card and an anti-Govt vaccination certificate (one dose for Johnson & Johnson vaccine or two doses for another). Vaccines).

This year, one million Muslims from around the world will be allowed to make the annual pilgrimage to Mecca. Due to the epidemic, Saudi Arabia accepted only 1,000 pilgrims in 2020 and 60,000 in 2021. For the first opening for foreigners living outside the Saudi border since the outbreak, Saudi officials imposed a number of conditions. Starting with the allocation of different countries reduced by 30 to 50% due to the risks associated with the epidemic. It was also decided to limit the Maha pilgrimage to those who have been vaccinated and are below 65 years of age. In Morocco, the Royal Commission for Pilgrimage held a meeting to discuss the steps taken by the Saudi authorities in charge of the 1443 Hajj in Hekira. Under the new measures, the person authorized to make the pilgrimage must be under the age of 65, if they were born in August or the following months of 1957.

Pilgrims must have received two doses of the anti-govt vaccine and have given a negative PCR test result to the sample taken within 72 hours before departure for the pilgrimage. The quota of Moroccan pilgrims is 45% or 15,392 of the normal quota, of which 10,186 are overseen by Habas and Islamic Affairs and 5,206 by travel agencies. Moroccan travelers within the specified percentage range will be selected from those selected for the 2019 shake-up. If the quota is not reached, the waiting list will be used, respecting the age requirement.

Those who are excluded due to not completing the age condition or vaccination schedule will retain the right to make the pilgrimage next year if they complete the age condition and complete the vaccination. Note that the period of stay in the holy places is not more than 25 days.