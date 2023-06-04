Hakan Fidan was sworn in as the new foreign minister

Hakan Bidan, director of Turkey’s National Intelligence Service (MIT), has been named foreign minister in the new cabinet announced by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Appointed Foreign Minister in the new cabinet announced after the May 28 presidential election, Fidan was born in 1968 in Ankara Hamamonu. He graduated from the Army War School and the Army Language School, completing most of his university education while serving in the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK).

During a NATO mission abroad, Fidan earned a degree in political science and administration from the University of Maryland; He later received his MA and PhD from Bilkent University in the Department of International Relations.

Focusing on an academic career after his service in the army, Fidan lectured in the Department of International Relations at the Universities of Haçeteb and Bilkent.

Fidan has held important foreign policy and defense positions at the government level.

Fidan, who served as Undersecretary for Foreign Policy and Security Affairs in the Prime Minister’s Ministry, was then a member of the Board of Directors of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Special Representative of the Prime Minister, Deputy Secretary of MIT, President MIT and Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Turkey, and President of MIT for 13 years (May 27, 2010).