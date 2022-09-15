Has Kenya abandoned its non-recognition of SADR?

NWe are. A tweet announcing Kenya’s withdrawal of its recognition of SADR and Morocco’s autonomy plan was replaced by a more focused one. “To the UN Process”Kenyan President William Rudo still retains his position.

The “Kenya withdraws recognition of SADR and moves to reduce presence of this organization in country”Ruto wrote on Twitter on Wednesday morning after discussions with Foreign Minister Nasser Burida.

After some time, he deleted the message without explanation. The announcement came 24 hours after President Ruto’s inauguration in Nairobi, attended by Polisario leader Brahim Galle.

Kenya supports the United Nations framework as an exclusive mechanism for finding a lasting solution to the dispute over Western Sahara. pic.twitter.com/8ax4TBvenS — William Samoy Ruto, PhD (@williamsruto) September 14, 2022

“Kenya supports the United Nations framework as an exclusive mechanism for finding a permanent solution to the dispute over Western Sahara” : The Kenyan president is in office because of these words “corrected” A tweet by President William Ruto who invested recently.

For its part, Moroccan diplomacy refers to a joint statement from Rabat and Nairobi, citing neither tweet.

According to a diplomatic source contacted by TelQuelRuto’s suppression of publication is due to constitutional restrictions.

In favor of Morocco – assuring that the president’s new position will remain unchanged, the same source explains that the Kenyan constitution requires the head of state to go to parliament so that his decision (breaking with the Polisario) is officially accepted.

Last week, and three weeks after severing its ties with the SADR, the Peru is back Following the President’s decision, his Foreign Minister reneged on the decision.