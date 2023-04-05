He was charged and jailed on suspicion

Daria Trebova, 26, is accused of handing blogger Vladlon Tatarsky a figure filled with explosives.

According to Russian media, the judge announced in his decision that “the court has decided to satisfy the request of the investigators and to take preventive measures in detention until June 2, 2023.”

According to the report of the main investigative body of the Russian Investigative Committee, the suspect was charged under paragraph “B” of Article 205 of Section 3 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation and Part 4 of 222.1 (an organized terrorist act) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. group intentionally causing the death of a person, and unlawful possession of explosive devices by an organized group)”.

Thus, the latest elements of the investigation suggest that Trebova acted on the instructions of persons operating from the territory of Ukraine.

On Sunday afternoon, a strong explosion occurred in a cafe located on the Universitetskaya embankment in St. Petersburg, killing one person and injuring thirty. The police said that the military blog was the target of the attack.

Real name Maxim Fomin, Vladlon Tatarsky, has more than 500,000 subscribers on Telegram, the Russian equivalent of WhatsApp, which has grown in popularity since the start of special military operations in Ukraine.