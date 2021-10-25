Heavy rain and deadly flood!

Alfredo Grossa Asteroids Portugal 5 hours ago 2 min

Last Friday, October 22, 2021, Heavy rain hit Abidjan, In Ivory Coast, Buildings collapsed, causing flooding and landslides In different parts of the city. Roads were blocked and vehicles were submerged in water. As shown in the video below, The cars were actually submerged and many houses were destroyed.

The worst affected districts are Yopougon, Attécoubé, Abobo and Adjamé. Local firefighters carried out rescue and evacuation operations. Bad weather This chapter takes on sad definitions From, there was, according to local firefighters Eight people were injured, including four killed and four injured – All in Mosigro, the poorest district of the city of Abidjan. In addition, unfortunately, most of the victims live in areas with vulnerable infrastructure, which can become unstable in the face of adverse weather conditions.

According to SODEXAM, the Meteorological Agency Ivory Coast, At 12 o’clock on October 22 it rained 105 mm in Yopougon and 106 mm in Attécoubé. Climate expert Gilbert Kouamé said that the total would soon reach 60 mm In just 30 minutes. The rainy season in Abidjan usually lasts till the end of May and July. But climate change contributed to the late, unpredictable and heavy rains.