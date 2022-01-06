HM Raja sends message of condolence to the family of the late Jorio

HM King Mohammed VI sent a message of condolence and compassion to the family of the late Mati Zorrio.

In this message, the Sovereign confirms that he learned with deep sorrow and great emotion that the news of the death of the late Mati Zorio was surrounded by God’s infinite mercy.

In this tragic situation, the Hon’ble King extends his heartfelt condolences to the family members of the deceased, and through them, all their loved ones, as well as his friends, and his true compassion following this loss.

He recalls with great respect the qualities of the deceased, his sincere patriotism, his faith and his dedication to the various high responsibilities entrusted to him in the service, as a minister, or as an outstanding ambassador to many major capitals, and by showing merit and remarkable ability to uphold the prestige of the glorious Allied throne and the permanence and sanctity of the nation. , Other works which he accomplished by continuing to exemplify the example of humility and unchanging faith.

H.M., who claims to share the grief of the family of the deceased following this loss. The king begs the nobleman to pay him enough for the admirable services he has done for his homeland, to surround him with his sacred grace, and to grant him patience and comfort. Family.