How the lack of vaccination passes and PCR among Algerian tourists punished the Tunisian destination – Maghreb Intelligence

William Kennedy 7 mins ago 1 min read

While the Tunisian government was expecting a veritable wave of Algerian tourists after the borders between the two countries reopened on July 15, figures from border records fell short of expectations.

The arrival of Algerians to Tunisia in the summer of 2022 experienced a large drop compared to the summer of 2019, the reference year before the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tunisian authorities were quick to rejoice after the announcement of the return of Algerian tourists to their territory. 61,000 visitors have come to Jasmine Country in the last two weeks, which is only ¼ of the usual crowd.

There is only one reason behind this drop in Algerian tourists to Tunisia, a Tunisian operator reminds Maghreb-Intelligence. Tunisia only accepts visitors who provide a complete vaccination schedule or PCR. Most potential Algerian tourists cannot and will no longer travel to their favorite destination. To the chagrin of Tunisian tour operators.

