HRH Princess Lalla Merriam Represents HM The King at the Coronation of King Charles III

HRH Princess Lalla Merriam, who arrived in London on Thursday, attended a reception by His Majesty King Charles III at Buckingham Palace on Friday for dignitaries attending her coronation.

His Majesty King Mohammed VI sends a congratulatory message to HM Camilla, the Sovereign of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, during the coronation of HM Charles III and His Queen.

In this message, the Sovereign, in his own name and on behalf of the people of Morocco, expressed his warmest greetings to HM Charles III and HM Queen Camilla, wishing them a reign marked by progress and prosperity beneficial to their people.

HM Raja reiterated his deep pride in the excellent relations based on the solid friendship and mutual respect that unites the two sovereigns and the two royal families, as well as the fruitful cooperation and active unity that unites the two countries.

The sovereign expressed his hope that these age-old ties could only be strengthened further thanks to “our common commitment to develop them in the service of the highest interests of our two friendly peoples”.

He reiterated his warm greetings and expressions of respect to HM King Charles III and HM Queen Camilla, and wished them, and all members of the Royal Family, health, happiness and long life.

