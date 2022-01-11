January 11, 2022

Hypothesis of the 4th drug to be studied in France, H24info

Although the question is currently “premature”, French science officials are examining the hypothesis of a fourth dose of the anti-govt vaccine for the elderly, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

“In other European countries, we are all approximately at the same stage on these questions, waiting for the position of scientific authorities,” the ministry said in a press conference.

At the forefront of this issue, Israel began paying a fourth dose on January 3 for people 60 and older, amid contaminants linked to the highly contagious Omigran variant.

“The fourth dose is still under discussion and it is still too early to comment on the matter. .

In France, faced with a decline in the effectiveness of vaccines against infections over time, a booster dose (often a third dose) was opened in September for those over 65 and those with comorbidities. Then gradually extended beyond 18 years.

At this stage, children are not affected by this third dose, except for 12- to 17-year-olds. HAS is considering extending the recall to all 12-17 year olds.

