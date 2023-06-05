“I will continue to advance the national foreign policy”

AA / Ankara / Dildar Bacon Adele – Sumeye Dilara Tincer

Turkey’s new foreign minister, Hakan Fidan, has pledged to continue advancing the national foreign policy vision.

Mevlut Cavusoglu handed over his chair to Hakan Fidan during a handover ceremony at the ministry in Ankara on Monday. Both offered flowers to each other for the occasion.

Fidan thanked President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the trust and appreciation shown in him by appointing him as Foreign Minister after serving as head of the National Intelligence Organization (MIT).

Fidan, who succeeded Mevlut Cavusoglu, made the day very important to him and said his friendship with Cavusoglu dates back to his graduate years at Bilkent University in Ankara.

– “I will continue to advance the vision of national foreign policy”

The new head of Turkish diplomacy pointed out that he and Mevlut Cavusoglu carried out the most important and difficult tasks together during their time at the head of MIT and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“He has always displayed high qualities as a statesman, statesman and, above all, as a man and friend.”

He added, “Once again, an important issue for me today is to take charge of our Ministry of Foreign Affairs, with whom I have worked very closely for the past 20 years, starting with my appointment as the President of TIKA in 2003. I have witnessed the sacrifices of all its members around the world, and I can name many of its members. I know.”

Expressing his great joy and pride in joining the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Turkey and the 500th anniversary of the establishment of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hakan Fidan continued his speech as follows:

“At this time, I will do everything in my power to ensure the integrity, security and well-being of our nation and our nation, in accordance with the vision of our President who has been re-elected in gratitude to our nation, and the values ​​it represents, our nation’s freedom from all forms of influence and our nation’s will.” I will continue to promote a vision of national foreign policy based on the sovereignty of the state and our homeland.”

– Cavusoglu leaves the ministry

Mevlut Cavusoglu said handover ceremonies are a very valuable tradition for the state, “It’s a farewell and a sign of continuity in the state, no matter who is in charge. , it’s the state relay race.”

He said he decided to study international relations when he was a high school student in his hometown of Alanya.

“At that time, terrorist organizations were assassinating our ambassadors, and we woke up every day with painful news. However, the Turkish Foreign Service did not show any hesitation, fear or uneasiness for a minute. Another, from one embassy to another, from one officer to another, I participated in this relay race, I wanted to have the honor of representing our glorious state and our nation.

“This year we celebrate the 500th anniversary of the foundation of our deep-rooted foreign service, but it is also a fact that wherever there is a Turk there is a state, and wherever there is a state, there is diplomacy”.

– “Together we have secured the survival of our state and our nation in the most difficult geographies and on the most pressing issues”

Stating that it is now his turn to hand over the torch, Çavuşoğlu said, “I am handing over the flag of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which I have carried for 8 years, 6 months and 13 days, to my dear brother Hakan Fidan Hakan. My colleague who knows both the practice and the theory of international relations.”

He further underlined that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and MIT are two renowned institutions that resemble each other in terms of work principles and organizational culture and are employees of the great Turkish nation.

“Together we have secured the survival of our state and our nation in the most difficult geographies and the most pressing issues. We have fought together against terrorist networks abroad, especially FETO and the PKK. Under its leadership, the Ministry will resolutely continue its march to strengthen Turkey’s position as a global player abroad. . I will always be at the disposal of our ministry and I will be ready to support it.”

Çavuşoğlu thanked all his colleagues who supported him throughout his work at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, every member of the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, all the companies, the business community, especially the students, all the citizens, his wife, who carried out their full diplomacy. Hülya and his daughter Eylül İrem, added: “Under the leadership of our president, I have the honor to walk with him, and it is our task now to build the century of Turkey. May your path and our path be hidden. Goodbye.”

