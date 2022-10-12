Ibn Tofail University stands out

Ibn Tofayl University of Kenitra has distinguished itself in prestigious international rankings ” Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2023“It improves its ranking from last year’s 2nd place to 1st place nationally.

More than 104 countries representing different continents participated in this edition, the results of which were published on Wednesday, Ibn Tofail University said in a press release.

read more: An electronic portal dedicated to the Mutation Movement for 2023 has been launched

Internationally regarded as one of the best, the Times Higher Education (THE) ranking divides universities each year into 5 different categories according to 13 indicators: teaching, research, knowledge transfer, research impact, international openness and innovation.

This prestigious distinction is a global recognition of the dedication and commitment of all elements of Ibn Tofayl University, academic and administrative staff and students, to outstanding challenges and the development of scientific research and innovation.

With MAP