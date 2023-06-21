Identity theft victim Sulaiman’s never-ending nightmare

Sulaiman says he lost his identity document in April 2021. But in May 2022, he was arrested by police at Javentem airport as he was about to board a holiday in Istanbul with his wife, sons and friends. He was taken to Midi Zonal Police Station and charged with drug trafficking. “I spent hours in the cell. It was horrible! I was released the next day,” he said Free.

Since then, arrests have multiplied. “Two months later, at the request of the Brussels PJF’s Organized Crime Unit, I underwent a new audition. This time I was accused of renting cars as part of a smuggling operation from a criminal organization. On September 27th, my home was searched. Antwerp Unit 10 for instructions on Operation Sky “The police came down at 10. My freedom has been taken away again,” said Sulaiman, who was furious and always told the police that the man was at fault.

“I was arrested four times in total! Every morning, I expect someone to come to my house! I don’t know how to keep calm anymore. Luckily for me, my boss is very understanding, but I always need to take breaks. It is becoming unbearable for me and my loved ones,” says the young man, who is being sued for non-payment of 38,000 euros as lease rent for a warehouse he never rented.

His lawyer Me Edouard Huismans has started all the procedures for a Belgian judge to recognize him as a victim of identity theft in the context of these four cases. “I choose to denounce what is happening to me so that criminals can no longer use my identity as they wish and that the police can access this information in open source to avoid a fifth arrest,” he said.