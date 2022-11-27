IFERMA MADRID is slowly preparing the next show in Lyon, France

The international exhibition for technology and innovation in hydraulic installations, TECNOVA PISCINAS, was in Lyon last week to promote its next event – organized by IFEMA MADRID and which will take place from February 21 to 24, 2023.

The purpose of the visit was to establish business contacts and, ultimately, to examine the situation of the swimming pool industry in France.

In this case, the general impression is confirmed that the sector is currently experiencing good growth. In Spain, a concept endorsed by the Asociación Española de Profesionales de la Piscina, ASEPPI, predicts a clear recovery in the sector by 2023.

In this context, the fourth edition of TECNOVA PISCINAS places great expectations on companies involved in equipment for swimming pools, wellness centers, saunas and spas, water treatment, air conditioning, home automation, construction, maintenance and treatment of floors and surfaces. Lighting, coatings and coverings, building systems, waterproofing, machinery, cements, resins, adhesives etc. This forms an important economic segment.

On November 29, these companies will have the opportunity to participate in the first reservation process at IFEMA MADRID, which, as usual for the event, has strict criteria and is transparent.

The International Exhibition of Technology and Innovation in Hydraulic Installations of TECNOVA PISCINAS is the only exhibition organized in Spain, thanks to its strategic geographical position, its qualified offer and its attractiveness, able to attract professional visitors from all over the Iberian Peninsula.