Ihsan L. Gadi, director of Radio M and the Maghreb Emergency site, faces up to six months in prison for an article.

(Agence Ecofin) – Algerian newspapers have been complaining for months about the climate of censorship established by the regime. After the departure of the Hirak and Poutflika regimes, the corporation expected much better working conditions.

In Algeria, Ihsane El Gadi was sentenced by a CD Mohammedan court to six months in prison and fined 50,000 dinars (322 euros). Syed Salhi, vice president of the Algerian League for the Defense of Human Rights (LADDH), made the announcement.

“We already have a number of journalists in jail or under legal action. However, the press crime has been dismissed. Power must change course, and journalism is not a crime or a crime. “Lamented that.

On May 18, 2021, Ihsan El Gadi, director of Radio M & Magreb Emergency News, was placed under court supervision and charged. “Undermines the unity of the region” And “Publications Adverse to the National Interest”.

The lawsuit was probably funded by former Communications Minister Amar Belhimmer. “Why Rashad’s place in Hirak should be protected”. On Twitter, it is unfortunate that Ihsan El Gadi was sentenced “Communications Minister Amar Belhimmer’s analytical article on the complaint, he is not a complainant status”. Since this permission is not attached to the pledge, it seems that the journalist can appeal with his freedom.

Always charged The case of the national tragedy of the 1990s was reopened Ihsan El Ghadi was sentenced to five years in prison for the same offense. For many journalists and human rights defenders, the permit confirms restrictions on press freedom in the country.

Servan Ahoughnon