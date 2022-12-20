Ikea Bergerac » Pending Opening (Dordogne)

The first Ikea store is waiting to open in Bergerac, in the Dordogne Nouvelle Aquitaine (24100) department… Kit furniture lovers welcome to Bergeracois and Bergeracois.

There are currently no stores in Bergerac Dordogne (postcode 24100). Awaiting address confirmation. So be patient.

Bergeracois and Bergeracois are eagerly awaiting the opening of the first IKEA store in the town of Bergerac in the Dordogne department in the New Aquitaine region (postal code 24100). In fact, at present there are no large or convenient stores in the town or its suburbs.

Having failed to establish itself in Bergerac this time around, Ikea is looking to compensate for its remoteness. The brand has introduced the idea of ​​a pick-up point in the city from 2021. Those looking for kit furniture no longer have to travel to Bordeaux to get it.

Despite the notification effects, this pick-up point is still not open after long months of waiting. We don’t know if it will finally see the light of day when many small towns already have such a service.

In short, we can say that this sign of Swedish origin completely excluded this sector of France.

An Ikea outlet near Bergerac is also located in Bordeaux. This outlet is huge and offers all current furniture and decor collections.

So this shop is very close to Bergerac town. There is no other outlet within a radius of less than 120 kms. If traveling so far to buy your kit furniture doesn’t scare you, Center Commercial, Av. Go to des 40 Journaux, 33300 Bordeaux, France.

Address 1: Shopping Center, Av. des 40 Journaux, 33300 Bordeaux, France

If you are tired of traveling 120 km, you can also take part in our petition to open an Ikea store in Bergerac, Dordogne (post code 24100). Leave a comment at the bottom of this page and your opinion will finally count!

