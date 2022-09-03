Ikea Charente-Maritime

The Charente Maritime sector in New Aquitaine is not well served by Ikea companies (Rochefort, Royan, Saintes). In fact, many major cities in the department are still waiting to open soon.

For example, the urban community of La Rochelle is a candidate for the establishment of an Ikea store, the format of which is to be determined in its territory. If the sign wants to settle, it should be in existing business sectors, mainly in Puilboreau and Angoulins.

In the same geographical area, other neighboring communities such as Niort and Saintes have also declared themselves candidates.

Additionally, Ikea offers a Bite-a-Terre in Rochefort. Having failed to see the shop of the Swedish furniture company set up near Niord or La Rochelle, it is now made in Rochefort. This is at the initiative of the Bordeaux store.

