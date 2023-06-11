June 11, 2023

Tumbler Ridge News

Complete News World

Immigration: Eric Ciotti’s plea angers the majority

William Kennedy 6 mins ago 3 min read

Are Republicans likely to take it in the face by trying too hard to pull the rubber band? In Le Parisien, the day after Eric Ciotti’s pious request to be received by Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée, the majority showed their speed to put their hands on the agenda of the debates aimed at the text on immigration.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Eric Ciotti, head of the Republican Party, “significantly” asks to meet with Emmanuel Macron

8 hours ago William Kennedy
2 min read

Five people, including four children, were injured

16 hours ago William Kennedy
2 min read

A reflection of tensions with France?

2 days ago William Kennedy

You may have missed

3 min read

Immigration: Eric Ciotti’s plea angers the majority

6 mins ago William Kennedy
2 min read

Eric Ciotti, head of the Republican Party, “significantly” asks to meet with Emmanuel Macron

8 hours ago William Kennedy
2 min read

Five people, including four children, were injured

16 hours ago William Kennedy
2 min read

A reflection of tensions with France?

2 days ago William Kennedy