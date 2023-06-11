Immigration: Eric Ciotti’s plea angers the majority

Are Republicans likely to take it in the face by trying too hard to pull the rubber band? In Le Parisien, the day after Eric Ciotti’s pious request to be received by Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée, the majority showed their speed to put their hands on the agenda of the debates aimed at the text on immigration.

“The Republicans did not win the presidential election and have sixty representatives in the assembly,” Moud Bregion, spokesman for the Renaissance group, told France Info on Sunday morning. ” SI, Eric Ciotti, need a speech in the coming months, and we need to compromise and get around the table », the executive assured that he had already “taken action towards them”. “The President of the Republican Party asks to be discussed by the President, and it is legitimate,” said MoDem boss François Bayrou, guest of “Grand rendez-vous Europe 1-Les Echos-CNews”. .

With Ciotti stipulating that discussions for a new immigration law must be based on LR’s proposals, his approach is beginning to irritate. “He likes to dictate his law, leaving nothing open to debate, which is a funny concept of conversation”, points to a renaissance period. “He puffs out his chest, but everyone knows they can’t get their fees by themselves. Cioti is a bigger frog than an ox”, slips the interlocutor again.

One way to remember is that the LRs got only 4.78% of the votes in the presidential election… and by wanting to dictate the rules, they can impose a government bill in return. “If we go all the way, we don’t risk losing politically”, threatens a majority representative, who makes his demonstration: “If we want to play hotheads, we will submit our text and see if LR supports us. Or not. But in this little game, who We will see more feathers lost because, unlike the speech on pensions, immigration is supported by public opinion, including elements of regularization for jobs in tension. This is a lever we will not hesitate to use in negotiations”. See also Putin canceled his year-end speech for the first time in a decade

The message is clear: to arrive at a speech, it is necessary to accommodate the president’s majority. “We want to confirm the continuation of the speech in July,” Elisabeth Bourne was ready to hear from the Republicans on France 3 on Sunday.

“Don’t waste any more time”

According to our information, Emmanuel Macron does not plan to respond to Eric Ciotti at this stage. Getting it is even rarer. “The texts of the laws are drawn up by the government and they are defended by the government before the parliament. So it is natural that the interior minister, who is responsible for consultations, gets the political parties,” Elysée argues. Within the framework of the reform of the institutions in general,” we mention. Ciotti’s way of pouring out the passion of Republicans who want to impose the text at any cost.