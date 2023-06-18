In Finland, global warming creates conflict

“I probably have about 20 to 30 hectares behind me and they are easily swallowed up in a day,” farmer Kari Bekonen in Parikala, South Karelia, told AFP.

In this eastern region, home to boreal forests and wetlands, global warming pits farmers against an enemy with an affectionate name: the barnacle duck.

Twenty years ago, some wild geese stopped in Finland and made a long migration to the Arctic from wintering grounds in the Netherlands and Germany. Today there are millions of them.

Due to this, there has been a fierce competition between farmers and geese for arable land.

This season, the grass should reach the jaws, but instead, only fibers remain, laments Mr Bekonen. Bamipedes grazed heavily on the 250 ha of grasslands where cattle were to be fed.

According to the farmer, the extent of the damage was two-thirds of his income.

The third generation of his family to raise beef cattle, Kari Bekonen had to part with a large part of his herd: from 300 head to less than 100 in two years.

Drones, lasers, loudspeakers

To protect their crops from harming the birds, farmers tried to put in place solutions to scare them away, each one more creative than the other.

Solar-powered laser cannons, drones that resemble birds of prey…even loudspeakers have been installed, spitting out the cries of panicked ducks…the results have been mixed.

The species is “quickly used to the fact that we’re trying to hunt it,” explains Mika Brinen, a government official specializing in compensation. “The same action therefore does not work from one year to the next”.

Like many migratory birds, the barnacle duck, a medium-sized waterfowl with black and white plumage, is vulnerable to climatic disturbances.

Each spring, ducks leave their wintering grounds in continental Europe to lay their eggs in the tundra of the Arctic archipelago of Russia’s Novaya Zemlya and Svalbard in Norway.

On their way to their nesting site, they stop to refuel and choose the point on the continent closest to their final destination before hitting the last leg of the Arctic Ocean.

These stops took place further south, when the springs of northern Europe were still cold.

But with warming, “the stopovers of barnacle geese have changed dramatically,” says Teemu Lehtiniemi, director of research at the conservation organization BirdLife.

As a result, Mr. Lehdinimi notes.

“Mission Impossible”

In the 1970s, due to poaching, the number of endangered ducks declined to 10,000. International security agreements have allowed their population to soar.

Kari Bekonen, like his fellow farmers, wants to resume waterfowl hunting.

For BirdLife’s Teemu Lehtiniemi, this might actually scare the ducks away, but the solution isn’t viable.

“There will always be geese, lots of them, and they’ll need a place to feed,” he notes.

What price?, Mr. Bekonen retaliates.

“In the spring, (scaring them) is an impossible task, because you have to deal with agriculture as well.”

Because the species is protected, the state must pay compensation for any damage to agriculture of more than 3 million euros per year in eastern Finland alone, so Naturals de Finland’s resource agency plans to designate some areas exclusively reserved for ducks. .

It is not enough to convince farmers. Many have already thrown in the towel, says Kari Bekonen.

“Everybody has to ask themselves if they’re willing to work for a third of their salary. Why should we do that?” He complains.

“Let’s see what lessons people learn when they’re hungry.”