In France, all vaccine than restricted

The green light for vaccinating children, and then vaccinating adults soon … Covid-19 is facing an epidemic that could worsen the Omigran variant, with the government betting on the vaccine in hopes of avoiding new general restrictions.

It has been reported several times in recent weeks that the vaccine is now immediate for all children between the ages of 5 and 11 whom parents want.

The High Authority for Health (HAS) gave the green light to the ethics committee (CCNE) on Friday, as expected.

The final opinion on the Vaccine Strategic Orientation Council awaits, but there is little doubt that it will move in the same direction as the organization expressed its agreement in principle in early December.

Once the vaccine is launched for 5-11 year olds at risk on December 15, this full-time pattern will come soon. Health Minister Oliver Warren on Saturday estimated that “if all goes well” it could be as early as Wednesday.

However, HAS does not want to change it to “payable or compulsory”.

This is because vaccinating children with a low-dose Pfizer / Bioentech vaccine is an emotional affair. More than half of parents are unwilling to vaccinate their child between the ages of 5 and 11, according to a study by the French Public Health Institute.

This, too, has been the subject of heated scientific debate, since severe forms of Govt are very rare at this age, while vaccines can cause side effects in the heart, although very rarely.

– “Duty” –

Compound based on interest. Such action will prevent children from becoming major vectors of infection.

HAS argues that “the vaccine can reduce the circulation of the virus and therefore control the closure of schools.”

But beyond children, he emphasizes the “importance of promoting vaccination” for non-vaccinated adults.

This is why the government wants to issue a vaccination permit instead of a health pass.

After passing a bill, he hopes to do so by the end of January. A negative test will no longer be sufficient to enter places (restaurants, cultural sites, leisure, etc.) subject to this permit.

“We want vaccinated people to live almost normally, which means that those who are not vaccinated are unfortunately living in a semi-prison,” government spokesman Gabriel Attal summed up at LCI on Sunday evening.

“It’s a form of vaccine duty,” he said. Atal and Mr. Veron considers, while the move is opposed by the opposition.

At this point, 51 million people in France are fully vaccinated, or 76% of the total population. Of those eligible until then, less than 6 million have not been vaccinated.

– Visit Omigron –

At the same time, the epidemic continues to spread: on average, more than 50,000 cases are reported daily and more than 15,000 Kovit patients are currently hospitalized, of which 3,000 are in critical care services.

Already at a very high level, the epidemic is likely to go even further due to the Omicron variant, which is highly contagious and spreading in Europe.

He pushed the Netherlands to order a new prison sentence from Sunday. Denmark has closed theaters, theaters and concert halls.

In France, the government-led Science Council warns of the New Year, where we attend more than just Christmas and family celebrations.

He believes the choice should be left to politicians and “significant restrictions” may be required. But he recognizes the “difficulty in placing space and accepting the most stringent restrictions.”

To avoid this last-ditch effort, the government is taking into account that Omicron is less hospitalized than previous variants.

“If it starts to circulate, it will soon be brought into circulation with a very strong, very violent but very rapid wave,” he said. Warren told Brut on Saturday.

“Violence does not necessarily mean a major health impact,” he continued. “We have no answer to this question, which is why we are increasing vaccination.”