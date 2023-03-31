In “Parisien”, journalists denounce the pension reform as “discriminatory” in their pages – liberation

One includes several interviews with members of the government, several editorials in support of the controversial text… .

A determined treatment “Partisan, even oriented”. Union of Journalists (SDJ). Parisian They informed the management of the newspaper “Great Concern” According to an internal press release sent out Wednesday, the editorial staff is concerned about the way news related to pension reform has been handled in recent weeks. “The SDJ office met today, Tuesday morning Nicolas Charbonneau [directeur de la rédaction, ndlr] To discuss with him the sequencing of pension reform and accompanying social movements. We informed him of the supposedly non-partisan treatment of the editorial staff in a newspaper that traditionally respects all republican and democratic sentiments. The press release, a copy of which was obtained by AFP on Thursday, read, Confirms information fromFreeze frames.

The text underlines that all the main interviews were done by the Daily One “with members of the Government” (Gabriel Attal, Elizabeth Bourne, Gerald Turmanin, Olivier Dusaut, Bruno Le Maire) or “In any case only with the supporters of this reform He challenged public opinion and Parliament». Beyond the interviews, SDJ was particularly moved by the editorials “Their majority support” A treatment of the early days of mobilization for the Reformation, or against the Reformation from various angles “Reviews”.

Nicolas Charbonneau “Guess”

In Nicolas Charbonneau’s comments reported by SDJ, he challenges “absolutely” Period “Prejudice”. “I take choices and I demand a kind of commitment: not in the service of the government, but in line with the values ​​we defend”, Defense of the republic, secularism, communalism or struggle against conspiracy, explained the editorial director. ParisianIn comments made by SDJ.

Les Echos-Le Parisien Group is owned by luxury conglomerate LVMH, of which Bernard Arnold is CEO. At the end of March, STJ Echo Editorial director Nicolas Barre protested the sudden departure “Brutal eviction by partner”. Les Echos-Le Parisien formalized Barre’s departure and announced that he was. “Called to occupy new functions within the draft”. Since then he has been the “Editorial Director Echo», confirmed its deputy director François Vidal in the interim, head of the editorial staff.

Another SDJ, France’s 3 national editorial staff, recently moved by coverage of pension reform, “Bad Treatment”, In an online press release.