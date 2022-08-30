In Spain, drought brings back sunken monuments

11th-century church, megalithic complex: A significant drop in the level of reservoirs in Spain has led to the re-emergence of monuments usually covered by water, attracting tourists who want to take advantage of the “unique opportunity”.

Reservoirs built to protect the supply of cities and farmland in the extremely dry country were at 36% of their capacity at the end of August due to a lack of rainfall, according to official data.

The church of Sant Romà de Sau in Catalonia (northeast), a village surrounded by the construction of a reservoir in the 1960s, is so low that we usually only see its steep end out of the water and has almost completely resurfaced.

Inspired by photos posted on social networks, curious people practice “drought tourism” and come for days to see this 11th-century church up close, invisible in normal times.

“We said to ourselves: ‘Let’s take a closer look at this'” because “it’s been a long time coming [le réservoir] Nuria Ferrarones, 45, says she was affected by photos she saw “recently on social networks”.

Paddles in hand, two tourists pass quietly in a canoe under an arch of the church. Because these ruins represent danger, fences are erected near the walls.

“Usually, we only see the bell tower,” said Sergei Riara, who came to see with his own eyes “something that hasn’t happened in years.”

In the Valdecañas reservoir in Extremadura (west), a megalithic complex – known as the “Spanish Stonehenge”, referring to an English prehistoric site – has reappeared on an island.

The menhirs that stand there attract tourists, some who want to meditate there, and many are transported by boat by private companies.

Ruben Argenta, owner of a reservoir-based leisure company, explains that after a “guided tour” of the megalithic complex, “people pass out.”

Manuel Mantilla was one of them. This sexologist, who came especially with his wife from Córdoba (south), explains that he learned “through the newspapers” that “the compound was exposed because of the drought”. “We saw this as a unique opportunity,” he says. (AFP)