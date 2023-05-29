In the United States, there is growing hope for a happy ending to the public debt crisis

US President Joe Biden and Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy have said they are confident their federal debt ceiling deal will pass Congress. The agreement also sets a cap on federal government spending after the 2024 presidential election.

“This deal averts a very bad crisis,” Biden told reporters at the White House on Sunday after reaching his deal with McCarthy, calling it a bipartisan compromise.

“No one gets everything they want,” he added. “But governing is responsibility. “I strongly urge both houses of Congress to pass this deal,” Biden added.

Biden and McCarthy reached a tentative deal in a 90-minute phone call Saturday night, over objections from liberals and conservatives — paving the way for the deal to be pushed through Congress a week before the U.S. government has to limit its borrowing capacity. .

The bill suspends the debt ceiling until Jan. 1, 2025, postponing another battle over federal borrowing power until the middle of the year.

In exchange for a suspension of Republican votes, Democrats agreed to cap federal spending for the next two years.

U.S. stock index futures advanced in early European trade on Monday, while the dollar erased modest losses.

European government bonds rose in tight trade.

McCarthy indicated that he expects a majority of Republicans to vote for the bill, which is a “transformational” measure to curb federal spending.

Biden said he expects McCarthy to have the votes to pass the deal. “I don’t think he would have made the deal” otherwise, he said.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell urged GOP lawmakers in the upper house of Congress to vote in favor of the deal.

McCarthy acknowledged, however, that the deal could face some opposition from Republicans. Republicans imposed more restrictions on federal welfare programs.

The deal calls for canceling several federal spending programs, including those related to Covid-19, immigrant and refugee assistance, and child care and housing assistance.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned Friday that the debt ceiling would need to be extended by June 5 to avoid a default.

A vote in Congress is expected on Wednesday.

