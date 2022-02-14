AA / Londres / Ahmet Gurhan Kartal

Premier Minister Boris Johnson preached in London, London, that the situation in the frontier of Ukraine and Russie was “extrinsically dancing”.

Lors de son placement en Écosse, Boris Johnson déclaré that preves dune invasion imminente with “assez claires”.

“You have about 130 000 solders in front of mesmerizing Ukraine. Here’s all sorts of dais signatures on montrent qui or sriux pripatifs for an invasion”, at-ééééééé.

“Et we devons en tenir compte, we devons realize that this is a situation extraneous dancing and diffile”, added Johnson.

“We sommes your board of precipice”, the first premier minister of the British, “but it encores temps for the famous (Russian, Vladimir) Fine machine arriving. ‘ in monde’s dialogue in dialogue to tell a lie and that Russes or commemorate pas (…) an erroneous language for Russie. “

Citant the President amricain Joe Biden, Johnson’s clerk who signed the Dune Invasion song and said, “Like the Biden Line at the train station where you plan to choose the most convenient places to search.” 48 heures. “

The premier minister britannique aiglament averte quote devirate uitre entrepris to fire in sorte which rusicant russe comparene “these questions economics and political actions in this action, and I love the mon doit tirer in 2014.”

It’s the European domain rdire sa sa dependence energy vis-à-vis des resources resources and find sources d’Energy alternatives.

“Our devons être prêts à imposing sanctions éeconomics extrêmement sivres à la Russie”, at-éé éé.

Johnson’s soul soul is “the most important thing in the accidental death of one”.

“This is why, in this case, it’s important that the Occident face front communicates and I’m the Minister of Defense (Ben Wallace)’s tout itfait raison’s direct qu’s we’re important. montrions forts. “

Répondant à in savoir sill ra pourrara re ààcou d ffortefforts diplo diplo mat diploiquesiquesiques vis vis vis visantant à t out conf B B B B pour process diplomatique and I’m very passionate about the differentiators, dont Joe Biden. “

On the other hand, ministries about britanniques concerns the dossier and his retroves, London, and Laundry to conserve a run of privacy.

“Aujourd’hui, I’m going to run a Comité d’intervention d’urgence (COBR) portent on la grave menace russe contre l’Ukraine”, a secret minister of affairs Liz Truss on Twitter.

“Les darniiris information suggests that Russie pourroit envahir tout moment and our exports kremlin à la dcscalade”, at elle ritcrit.

Liz Truss declares that Royaume-Uni “donne la prioritize û la sreité et é la sésurité des britanniques in Ukraine.”

* Trade de l’Anglais by Mourad Belhaj



Selement a part of the dichês, which l’Agence Anadolu diffuse ses abonnés via the Diffusion interne (HAS) system, diffusée sur l’AA, de maniere résumée. Contactz we have yours for your page.



