In Tunisia, hundreds of people are on the streets in support of President Guiz Saeed

Hundreds of protesters gathered on Bourguiba Avenue in Tunis to show their support for President Kaïs Saeed, accusing his opponents of establishing a dictatorial regime. In late April, several opposition parties announced the formation of a “National Salvation Front” aimed at uniting all political forces to “save” Tunisia from its deep crisis.

Kaïs Saïed, who assumed full powers in July 2021, is the target of growing criticism from his opponents. Those who accuse him of setting up a dictatorial regime The first uprising of the Arab Spring, which began in 2011, sounds the death knell of a growing democracy in the country.

Strengthening the powers of Gais Saeed

Several opposition parties announced at the end of April the formation of a “National Salvation Front” aimed at uniting all political forces. Tunisia Its deep crisis.

Kaïs Saïed, who was elected in late 2019 after several months of political sanctions, took full power on July 25, removing and suspending the prime minister before dissolving parliament last March.

In February, he too The High Council of the Judiciary (CSM) was dissolved Instead, he appointed a “temporary” judicial oversight committee.

On April 22, just months before the referendum on constitutional reforms in July and a legislative vote in December, he usurped the right to appoint the head of the Electoral Commission.

And in early May, he He announced the establishment of the much-anticipated “National Dialogue” for several months, but he excluded political parties from it.

In addition to the political stalemate, Tunisia is struggling with a deep socio-economic crisis and is in talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to obtain new debt.

