Inauguration of the 1st Regional Meeting on the Implementation of the Arab Strategy

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans living abroad launched on Thursday the work of the first regional meeting to develop an implementation plan for the Arab regional strategy to combat terrorism.

The two-day meeting, approved by the Arab Council of Interior Ministers last March, represents an opportunity to examine measures aimed at preventing and combating terrorism. Discuss the Arab regional strategy and various points, in this case the fight against the use of the Internet to plot terrorist acts, the fight against the phenomenon of foreign terrorist fighters, strengthening security, the security of key structures and targets and improving international cooperation in criminal matters.

Strengthening and improving the capacities of Member States in the field of counter-terrorism at the national, Arab and international levels, will be represented in training courses, workshops and scientific seminars and the creation of expert joint commissions. In the fight against terrorism.

There will be other topics on the discussion agenda of the Arab Ministers, especially the development and strengthening of member states’ capacities in the fight against terrorism at the national, Arab and international levels, through the training system, in addition. Scientific workshops and seminars, as well as creation of joint commissions specializing in the fight against terrorism.

According to a ministry statement, the meeting was organized by the General Secretariat of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers and the United Nations Counter-Terrorism Centre.

Representatives of ministries from 15 Arab countries that are members of the League of Arab States namely United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kingdom of Bahrain, Egypt, Sultanate of Oman and Republic of Djibouti will participate in this function. Jordan, Libya, the Republic of Sudan, Somalia, Palestine, Kuwait, Lebanon and the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, as well as representatives of the Arab Office for Countering Terrorism, the University of Defense Sciences Arab Naf, and the United Nations Office on Terrorism and Counter-Terrorism.

Organized almost a month after the last Arab Summit in Algeria, this event reinforces and implements the resolutions proposed by the member states of the Arab League, the choice of Morocco as the host country of the regional meeting is a source of well-deserved trust and respect, especially since the Kingdom was able to achieve very significant results in terms of the fight against terrorism.

In this sense, there are representatives and officials of Arab countries He welcomed the decision to give Morocco the opportunity to host this high-level meeting The United Nations Counter-Terrorism Program and Africa Training Office, launched in June 2021, aims to implement all of these. Programs are recognized related to development and strengthening of capacities and capabilities on the ground in the fight against terrorism which is a global challenge.

They also set a mission to manage and protect Borders, investigation and surveillance, management of prisons, dismissal, rehabilitation and integration.